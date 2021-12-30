Ask the Expert
Valdosta man arrested after armed robbery, carjacking

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is now behind bars after a carjacking, according to the police department.

Police said on Sunday around 11 p.m., officers responded to Walgreens in the 2800 block of North Ashley Street after a citizen called 911 to report that someone had been robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot.

The citizen reported that Antwan Houston, 20, approached the victim while waving a handgun, and demanded property from her. The report said Houston took the victim’s vehicle and left traveling north on Ashley Street.

An officer responding to the robbery saw the stolen vehicle traveling north on North Valdosta Road at a high rate of speed and turned around to follow him.

Police said a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but Houston refused to stop. After a short chase, Houston wrecked the vehicle then ran away on foot.

Valdosta police, Lowndes County deputies and GSP searched for Houston until he was found in a backyard of a residence and taken into custody.

The handgun that Houston used during the robbery was also recovered.

Houston was taken to the Lowndes County Jail. He is being charged with armed robbery, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime, and hijacking a vehicle.

“I am proud of the working relationship that our local law enforcement agencies have with each other. This was truly a team effort to ensure that this dangerous subject was taken off the streets without anyone getting injured,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

