United Way, Synovus gifts Albany mom new car for Christmas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany single mother of four was gifted a new set of wheels for Christmas thanks to a partnership between the United Way of Southwest Georgia and Synovus Bank.

For the past year, Nakecia Smith has been enrolled in Strive2Thrive, an economic mobility program that helps families move toward self-sufficiency.

Smith was in a situation where she had to quit her job because of a lack of reliable transportation.

“It was hard for me and my four kids to get around,” Smith said. “It was even worse because of the pandemic.”

That’s when United Way of Southwest Georgia and Synovus Bank stepped in. Through the partnership, Smith was not only awarded a Honda Element, but Gieryic’s Automotive Repair and Woodall Oil Company also made a commitment to assist with basic oil change services for a year and gas incentives.

Single Albany mom gifted new car (United Way of Southwest Georgia)

“Families need a steady source of income yet transportation presents a difficult and underreported challenge in finding a job and managing life without a car,” said United Way of Southwest Georgia President and CEO, Shaunae Motley. “Synovus understands that opportunity doesn’t count unless you’re able to show up for it. Their commitment to the Albany/SWGA community is testimony of what loving your neighbor really means. We are beyond grateful for our banking and community relationship with them.”

Picking up the keys for the new car three days before Christmas and one day before her birthday, Smith was emotional.

Single Albany mom gifted new car (United Way of Southwest Georgia)

“Honestly, I am so grateful and blessed. These types of things don’t happen to us,” she said.

“There is not a more deserving person. This generous hand-up for a single mom of four is an example of what can happen when the business community partners with United Way of Southwest Georgia. Partner agencies like Strive2Thrive are then able to assist families to move from surviving to thriving!” said Strive2Thrive Executive Director, Alvita Swain.

Transportation Hand-Up for Christmas!❣️ #PartnershipsMatter Strive2Thrive participant NaKecia Smith and her four boys... Posted by Strive2Thrive on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

