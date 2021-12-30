Strong Storms Possible Once Again This Evening

There’s another chance for strong storms today.

Dewpoints making it feel like summer.

This morning into afternoon there will be rolling chances for showers and local thunderstorms

We are under the same risk for tornadoes as yesterday, but it has expanded east across I-75. There is a greater chance for this weather north of along and north of highway 32

Chances for rain diminish this evening into tomorrow. The next two days stray showers are possible, but not likely.

We’ll stay warm, temperatures above or near 80° until Sunday.

A strong system will come in on Sunday. It’ll drive our temperatures from the lower 70s in the morning to the lower 60s at noon and eventually near freezing on Monday.

Monday’s high will only be the in the 40s with a sunny sky, then a progressive warmup for next week

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.