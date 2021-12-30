Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Strong Storms Possible Once Again This Evening

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There’s another chance for strong storms today.

Dewpoints making it feel like summer.

This morning into afternoon there will be rolling chances for showers and local thunderstorms

We are under the same risk for tornadoes as yesterday, but it has expanded east across I-75. There is a greater chance for this weather north of along and north of highway 32

Chances for rain diminish this evening into tomorrow. The next two days stray showers are possible, but not likely.

We’ll stay warm, temperatures above or near 80° until Sunday.

A strong system will come in on Sunday. It’ll drive our temperatures from the lower 70s in the morning to the lower 60s at noon and eventually near freezing on Monday.

Monday’s high will only be the in the 40s with a sunny sky, then a progressive warmup for next week

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge
He was charged in connection to a fatal stabbing at an Edison apartment complex.
Man arrested after fatal stabbing at Edison apartments
Mitchell County
Mitchell Co. deputy cited by DNR for illegally hunting small game
Bainbridge Public Safety is reporting a possible tornado and damage on Broad and Evans,...
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado in Bainbridge
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder

Latest News

Rainy and wet
Frist Alert Forecast AB 12-30
Bainbridge Public Safety is reporting a possible tornado and damage on Broad and Evans,...
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado in Bainbridge
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Strong Storms Possible Tonight