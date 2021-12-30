Ask the Expert
Storm damage reported in Cook County

Severe weather continued to pummel South Georgia on Thursday, leading to damage reports in Cook County.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Storm damage is being reported in parts of Cook County.

Severe weather rolled into the area Thursday afternoon, and left downed trees and debris in eastern and central parts of Cook County according to a Facebook post from the fire department.

Officials encouraged people to stay weather aware.

WCTV is working to confirm additional reports of damage in Cook County and surrounding counties.

