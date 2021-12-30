Storm damage reported in Cook County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Storm damage is being reported in parts of Cook County.

Severe weather rolled into the area Thursday afternoon, and left downed trees and debris in eastern and central parts of Cook County according to a Facebook post from the fire department.

Officials encouraged people to stay weather aware.

WCTV is working to confirm additional reports of damage in Cook County and surrounding counties.

