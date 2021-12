BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) will survey storm damage in Bainbridge on Thursday.

The Tallahassee branch of NWS said it will be surveying damage from a likely tornado from Wednesday.

We'll have a meteorologist out in Bainbridge tomorrow surveying damage from a likely tornado. More information will be released tomorrow afternoon. #GAwx https://t.co/yKNTqIjCkP — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) December 30, 2021

This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more.

