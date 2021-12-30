ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we head through the rest of Wednesday, we will hold on to a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Moving into the next workday, it looks like the impacts ahead are as followed: A warm, moist airmass is in place along with a few good ingredients for severer weather on Thursday. Current guidance has a Marginal Risk across the area for Thursday which includes a 5% chance for damaging winds, 5% chance for hail, and 2% chance for a brief tornado or two. Keep that weather app handy throughout the day. Most of these storms will be diurnally driven, so once the sun begins to set the threat for severe weather should wane.

The rest of the week and into the start of the weekend will be lacking the power to create severe storms, but it looks like Sunday will not. A cold front will be working into the Southeastern United States on Sunday which could bring in some strong to severe storms by the afternoon and evening in South Georgia. We are still a few days out, so the exact severity is not known, but we will continue to keep you updated. However, we do know that the airmass behind this front system will be a cold one. Temperatures that we have seen in the 70s and 80s across the area will fall into highs on the 50s by the start of the first full work week in 2022.

