Brooks Co. Jail escapee arrested in Valdosta

Police said on Christmas Day around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West End Drive after receiving information that a man wanted for escaping was near that location.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A wanted Brooks County Jail escapee is back behind bars, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police said on Christmas Day around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West End Drive after receiving information that a man wanted for escaping was near that location.

When officers arrived, the suspect, Peter Mitchell, 38, of Quitman, ran from the area on foot. Officers surrounded the area while a VPD K-9 searched for Mitchell.

A short time later, the K-9 found Mitchell hiding in a creek submerged underwater. Mitchell was removed from the creek and later taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

“These officers did a great job working together to locate and arrest this offender preventing him from escaping the justice system,” Capt. Scottie Johns said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

