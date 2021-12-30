Brooks Co. Jail escapee arrested in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A wanted Brooks County Jail escapee is back behind bars, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police said on Christmas Day around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West End Drive after receiving information that a man wanted for escaping was near that location.

When officers arrived, the suspect, Peter Mitchell, 38, of Quitman, ran from the area on foot. Officers surrounded the area while a VPD K-9 searched for Mitchell.

A short time later, the K-9 found Mitchell hiding in a creek submerged underwater. Mitchell was removed from the creek and later taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

“These officers did a great job working together to locate and arrest this offender preventing him from escaping the justice system,” Capt. Scottie Johns said.

