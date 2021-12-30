2 arrested in Crisp Co. drug bust

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele man and a woman were arrested early Wednesday morning during a drug bust at a Crisp County apartment.

Matthew Kivett, 38, and Monica Coleman, 34, were arrested during the drug bust just after midnight in the 1500 block of 13th Avenue East.

Both were charged with illegal drug distribution and possession.

Investigators said multiple drug powders and crystal substances were found. Field tests said they included methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

