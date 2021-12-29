Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Strong Storms Possible Tonight

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Highs once again will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s

We are introducing a chance for showers this afternoon with some thunderstorms mixing in before sunset

Areas west of highway 19 are under a low threat for these storms to become severe. The main areas I am concerned about are Randolph, Terrell, Early, Sumter, Steward and Clay counties.

Chances continue into the overnight.

Lows again in the mid to upper 60s.

Ongoing chances for rain tomorrow. There is a severe threat tomorrow as well. And it crosses highway 19 into Worth, Crisp, Dougherty, Thomas, Mitchell, and Baker Counties.

The highest chance for damaging wind gusts and tornadoes looks to be in north Alabama.

There will be lower chances for rain on Friday and Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s still.

A front will push through on Sunday. Sunday afternoon will likely have a significant severe threat. Behind the front will be much cooler weather. A high near 50° on Monday and likely the coldest air of the season into Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell County
Mitchell Co. deputy cited by DNR for illegally hunting small game
Coronavirus
Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an Amber Alert Tuesday in...
Police: 6-year-old Georgia girl found in Arizona with mother and father
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Dougherty County prosecutors say the Albany Municipal Court Office is now under investigation...
DA: Investigation into Albany Municipal Court turned over to state attorney general’s office

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
WALB First Alert Weather
Rainy Weather Starts Tomorrow
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Warmer Weather Here Until Next Year