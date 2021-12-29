Strong Storms Possible Tonight

Highs once again will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s

We are introducing a chance for showers this afternoon with some thunderstorms mixing in before sunset

Areas west of highway 19 are under a low threat for these storms to become severe. The main areas I am concerned about are Randolph, Terrell, Early, Sumter, Steward and Clay counties.

Chances continue into the overnight.

Lows again in the mid to upper 60s.

Ongoing chances for rain tomorrow. There is a severe threat tomorrow as well. And it crosses highway 19 into Worth, Crisp, Dougherty, Thomas, Mitchell, and Baker Counties.

The highest chance for damaging wind gusts and tornadoes looks to be in north Alabama.

There will be lower chances for rain on Friday and Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s still.

A front will push through on Sunday. Sunday afternoon will likely have a significant severe threat. Behind the front will be much cooler weather. A high near 50° on Monday and likely the coldest air of the season into Tuesday morning.

