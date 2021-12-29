Retired volunteers help restore historic landmark, Alapaha Station Depot

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - There are more than 15 retired volunteers doing hard labor to help bring a depot and caboose back to life. Since 1876, the Alapaha Depot has been a meeting place and event venue for Berrien County.

Over the years, many in town talked about restoration, but funding was an issue. It wasn’t until a group of volunteers assisted the city’s maintenance crew to trim the downtown trees that the restoration actually started. After the tree trimming, a decision was made to clear the shrubs from the depot while the equipment was on hand.

City council member Vickie Harsey says since this project is all volunteer-based, they have received a lot of positive support from the people of Berrien county.

“This has been an incredible morale booster for the town of Alapaha. And in this time with COVID still lingering and fresh outbreaks of COVID happening, this has been a wonderful inspiration to our town because it has brought some hope to everybody,” Harsey says.

The renovations started the week of Thanksgiving.

They have a goal to have this completed by November of 2022. So far, they have raised more than $10,000 from community support to go towards the renovation costs.

If you would like to donate to this cause, contact Vickie Harsey at (229) 402-9533.

