Man arrested after fatal stabbing at Edison apartments

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after stabbing another man to death early Tuesday morning in Edison, according to Police Chief Walt Ingram and Calhoun County Coroner Deion Brown.

Ingram said it happened at Edison Village Apartments around 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot. The two men were seen having an argument, walked away from each other, and then returned to arguing.

Alfonso Jennings has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the stabbing death of Randy Bernard Williams, 40.

Brown said it appeared Williams was stabbed three or four times. His body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Jennings is now being held in the Calhoun County Jail and the GBI is investigating the incident.

