Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia has broken the state’s record for the number of test-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

An extremely rapid rise in cases pushed totals Tuesday beyond peaks previously set in January. The state recorded nearly 14,000 positive tests in its report released Tuesday.

The seven-day average of positive tests in Georgia rose to nearly 10,000. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals climbed to nearly 2,200 statewide Tuesday.

Rising cases led the city of Atlanta to cancel its New Year’s Eve Peach Drop. Meanwhile, Emory University says it will begin spring semester classes online.

