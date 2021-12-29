Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia has broken the state’s record for the number of test-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

An extremely rapid rise in cases pushed totals Tuesday beyond peaks previously set in January. The state recorded nearly 14,000 positive tests in its report released Tuesday.

The seven-day average of positive tests in Georgia rose to nearly 10,000. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals climbed to nearly 2,200 statewide Tuesday.

Rising cases led the city of Atlanta to cancel its New Year’s Eve Peach Drop. Meanwhile, Emory University says it will begin spring semester classes online.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Tifton man dies after fatal Colquitt Co. wreck, 2 others injured
GBI: Woman charged with murder in Cuthbert man’s death
Dougherty County prosecutors say the Albany Municipal Court Office is now under investigation...
DA: Investigation into Albany Municipal Court turned over to state attorney general’s office
An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz...
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Georgia girl, mother believed abducted by child’s father
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

Coronavirus
How is SWGA battling the omicron variant?
Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Drop canceled because of COVID-19 concerns
On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
More kids being hospitalized nationwide with COVID-19
You can get tested, and get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Need to get tested for COVID? Here’s how in your area.