First Alert Forecast

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is possible for Wednesday across portions of SWGA.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The rest of the evening will feature a few showers, but it looks like coverage remains light. The other minor concern looks to be a few areas of fog returning again to the area for the commute on Wednesday morning. However, we should not see widespread dense fog. The big weather maker of the day on Wednesday will remain the chance for showers and thunderstorms as we head toward the later morning and into the afternoon. Some of these storms could provide areas in Southwest Georgia some severe weather. This Marginal threat is primarily west of Highway 19. The threats will include gusty winds and an isolated tornado or two that cannot be ruled out, so keep that weather app handy throughout the day. The next severe weather threat will arrive on Thursday with that Marginal risk extending toward the I-75 corridor. This threat will remain the same throughout the day, so keep your guard up. Friday and Saturday will have rainfall, but we will see a lull in convection as the frontal system dissipates. However, we will see a new cold front that could bring us a severe weather chance for Sunday as thunderstorms return oncer again. We are still keeping our eyes on the extent of this threat, so stay tuned.

Temperatures during this active weather pattern will stay on the higher end with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Some of these days could be record-breaking like Saturday as the high is forecast to hit 82° with a previous record back in 2019 of only 81°. however, that cold front will usher in breezy northerly winds to drive temperatures near or below average for the first full week of January.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

