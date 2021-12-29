Dooly Co. Schools to enforce ‘masks required’ protocol in Jan.

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - Dooly County Schools will be putting a “masks required” policy in place in January.

In a Facebook post, the school system said it will go into effect on Jan. 3.

The protocol is because of “significant increases in COVID outbreaks during the holiday season,” the school system wrote on Facebook.

“All students, faculty, and staff are required to wear masks on buses and in schools except when eating or otherwise advised by school staff,” the school system wrote on Facebook. “Please remember to stay home if feeling sick, socially distance when possible, and wash hands regularly.”

