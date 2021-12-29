Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dooly Co. Schools to enforce ‘masks required’ protocol in Jan.

Dooly County
Dooly County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - Dooly County Schools will be putting a “masks required” policy in place in January.

In a Facebook post, the school system said it will go into effect on Jan. 3.

The protocol is because of “significant increases in COVID outbreaks during the holiday season,” the school system wrote on Facebook.

“All students, faculty, and staff are required to wear masks on buses and in schools except when eating or otherwise advised by school staff,” the school system wrote on Facebook. “Please remember to stay home if feeling sick, socially distance when possible, and wash hands regularly.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell County
Mitchell Co. deputy cited by DNR for illegally hunting small game
Coronavirus
Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge
An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz...
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Georgia girl, mother believed abducted by child’s father
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Dougherty County prosecutors say the Albany Municipal Court Office is now under investigation...
DA: Investigation into Albany Municipal Court turned over to state attorney general’s office

Latest News

Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022.
Will COVID crush economic recovery?
Coronavirus
Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge
Coronavirus
How is SWGA battling the omicron variant?
Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Drop canceled because of COVID-19 concerns