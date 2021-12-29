Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes

David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,(KY3)
By Marina Silva and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KYTV/Gray News) - A Stockton, Missouri, doctor who worked at a Christian-based boarding school and had a warrant for his arrest was captured Tuesday night in Harrison, Arkansas.

David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, KYTV reported.

He has a court appearance set for Wednesday morning in Greene County.

Eight new charges against Smock were filed by a special prosecutor, including one count of sexual misconduct, five counts of statutory sodomy, one count of child molestation and a count of child enticement.

Smock also faces charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age in Greene County. The investigation dates back to the summer of 2018.

Smock worked at the Agape Boarding School, a Christian-based school near Stockton.

Investigators said Smock became a “father figure” for the child victim while at Agape.

Greene County investigators said Smock took the child and his family on outings and provided gifts for the boy. They said the boy later moved into his home in Jericho Springs, Missouri. Investigators said he then took advantage of the boy.

Officials said he was investigated for child cruelty in California and sexually inappropriate behavior in Arizona. Prosecutors never charged him with a crime in both instances.

The school made headlines in September after five staff members were charged with abuse.

Copyright 2021 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz...
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Georgia girl, mother believed abducted by child’s father
Mitchell County
Mitchell Co. deputy cited by DNR for illegally hunting small game
Coronavirus
Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Dougherty County prosecutors say the Albany Municipal Court Office is now under investigation...
DA: Investigation into Albany Municipal Court turned over to state attorney general’s office

Latest News

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is among the health...
White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing ahead of new year
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them
Islamic Center of Tucson suspects
Police investigating assault, criminal damage at Islamic Center of Tucson
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing