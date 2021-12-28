Ask the Expert
Suspects arrested after armed robbery of pizza delivery driver in Statesboro

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Five teenagers and one adult face charges in Statesboro after the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

Police said they believe the delivery order was a set-up from the beginning. They say the driver got intercepted in the parking lot of University Pointe Apartments.

The robbers took the pizza at gunpoint and took off. The driver called police.

Police worked with University Police and located a group of suspects nearby. They say they found pizza, guns, and drugs.

“What we see in a lot of these delivery driver robberies is that it’s not about money, it’s just about the food. So, you see a $20 pizza turn into a felony armed robbery that could potentially land you in prison for decades,” Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins said.

With so many delivery companies and drivers in Statesboro, Capt. Akins urges all of them to require specific house or apartment numbers for an order, not just a parking lot or a generic street.

He says that could serve as a red flag that they could be a target.

The following are the ages and charges of the suspects:

  • 17-year-old: 1 count Armed Robbery, 1 count Aggravated Assault, 1 count Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, 1 count Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, 1 count Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), 1 count Obstruction
  • 17-year-old: 1 count Armed Robbery, 1 count Aggravated Assault, 1 count Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, 1 count Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, 1 count Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), 1 count Obstruction
  • 17-year-old: 1 count Armed Robbery, 1 count Aggravated Assault, 1 count Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, 1 count Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, 1 count Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), 1 count Obstruction
  • 16-year-old: 1 count Armed Robbery, 1 count Aggravated Assault, 1 count Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, 1 count Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, 1 count Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), 1 count Obstruction
  • 17-year-old: 1 count Armed Robbery, 1 count Aggravated Assault, 1 count Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, 1 count Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, 1 count Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), 1 count Obstruction
  • 25-year-old: 1 count Obstruction

