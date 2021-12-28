Ask the Expert
Suspected carjacker charged in killing of good Samaritan

Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a hard-working family man who loved coaching his kids in sports.(Source: Lydia Casias, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a man suspected of killing a good Samaritan who tried to detain him after an attempted carjacking and burglary near Los Angeles.

Joey Casias was among several residents of Covina who confronted a man who police said broke into a parked BMW and then tried to carjack another vehicle last week.

Investigators say when the carjacker tried to attack another man, Casias tried to stop him and was shot and killed.

Police arrested 34-year-old Trevor Thompson after an hours-long standoff.

It’s not immediately known if Thompson has an attorney.

