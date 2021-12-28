Ask the Expert
Rainy Weather Starts Tomorrow

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Highs today will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Mostly sunny skies this afternoon. With a slight chance for a drizzle in the evening.

Chances for rain enter the forecast tomorrow.

Afternoon showers and storms are possible. The category 1 of 5 risk for severe storms is now in Randolph, Lee, Calhoun and Sumter Counties.

Similar risk for storms for Thursday, but the threat moves east towards Cordele, Albany, and Thomasville.

Highs for this period will still be in the 70s and lows in the 60s.

Rain chances will stick around into the weekend. Isolated showers Friday and Saturday.

Sunday the front will finally move in. More organized thunderstorms are possible then.

After the front cooler weather will filter in. Highs in the 50s and a possible freeze next Tuesday

Temperatures stay warm until next workweek when a stronger system should plummet our temperatures to below freezing.

Highs for this period will still be in the 70s with lows in the 60s.

