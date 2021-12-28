Ask the Expert
NASA launches largest, strongest telescope in history

This is what the telescope will look like once in space.
This is what the telescope will look like once in space.(NASA)
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While many of you were opening up those presents on Christmas Day, the astronomy and science community got a present of its own, with the historic launch of the James Webb Telescope.

Do you ever look up into the night sky with wonder? All the stars, planets, and galaxies swirling around us light years away. More questions arise - are we alone? Who are we? Well the answers lay in the very near future thanks to the newly launched James Webb Telescope.

“Lift off from a tropical rainforest to the edge of time itself, James Webb begins a voyage back to the birth of the universe,” said a NASA announcer at the James Webb Telescope launch.

If you are old enough, you may remember the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope in the early 1990′s, but after 25 years of work the strongest telescope ever created launched on Christmas Day.

“I say the world gave us this telescope and we’re handing it back to the world today. And we don’t take that for granted with all the support across the globe for this,” said Greg Robinson, NASA James Webb Telescope program director.

James Webb will allow us to dive deep into the universe and see the first stars and galaxies within the first 100 million years after the Big Bang, the very edge of the beginning of space and time. F

Furthermore, with the power James Webb has, we will be able to explore alien life and very likely be able to answer humanity’s greatest question within our lifetime.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

How is SWGA battling the omicron variant?