Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later that evening, the alert was canceled, and no further details were released.((Source: Columbus Police Department))
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mother of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland has been arrested for murder in connection to her daughter’s death.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor confirmed that Kristy Hoskins was arrested Tuesday.

According to authorities, Kamarie Holland was abducted by Jeremy Williams in the early hours of Dec. 13. Her body was later found in an old abandoned home in Phenix city where Williams previously lived. Kamarie died from asphyxiation and there was evidence of sexual abuse.

Sheriff Heath Taylor said, in an earlier press conference, that her mother knew her daughter’s accused killer but not in a romantic way. He also says Jeremy Williams is a known drug dealer.

Sheriff Taylor says the Russell County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

News Leader 9 will be there gathering more information as details emerge.

