Mitchell Co. deputy cited by DNR for illegally hunting small game
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A Mitchell County deputy was cited early Tuesday morning by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), according to the sheriff’s office.
DNR cited the deputy for hunting small game from a public roadway. The sheriff’s office said the deputy’s fine has already been paid in full.
The deputy has been suspended from the sheriff’s office without pay.
