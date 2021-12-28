Gov. Kemp aims to fight hunger in Ga. with new initiative

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In December, Gov. Brian Kemp, along with several state agriculture departments and associations, announced a proposal that will benefit Georgia farmers and food banks.

“At a time when demand for Georgia food bank services has increased, we are proposing legislation to support and leverage an underutilized law that combats agricultural waste and addresses fresh produce shortages in regional food banks,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “Together, we will continue to fight hunger and support our farm families.”

Regional food banks currently receive funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). Gov. Kemp is proposing legislation that will provide a more clear path for the implementation of this program at the state level.

Gov. Kemp said he will also, “include funding in his budget to support this program, allowing more farmers to enter the market and be compensated at a level equal to input costs plus half of appreciation for unsold produce rather than wasting 4-5 million pounds of surplus produce, as has been the case in recent years.”

This program also helps food banks by giving them more resources to purchase Georgia Grown fresh produce, open the market for increased bartering, and better serve their clients.

Read the full press release here.

ICYMI: Last week, I announced an initiative to benefit both our farmers & food banks, allowing more farmers to enter the market, save food that would otherwise go to waste & give food banks more resources to purchase @GeorgiaGrown produce and protein.https://t.co/nPKwUvRVtv — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.