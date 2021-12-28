Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Georgia man charged with killing mother and stepfather

(VNL)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man shot and killed his mother and stepfather before leading police on a brief chase ending in his arrest, officials said.

Oconee County sheriff’s deputies said they found Ashley Schutza and Benjamin Smith in their Watkinsville home just after midnight Tuesday, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Two children were found unharmed.

Deputies said they believe Peyton Moyer, 20, killed the two and then fled in a family vehicle. Moyer was found in Athens and arrested after a short pursuit by Athens-Clarke County police.

Moyer is being held in the Oconee County jail, charged with two counts of murder and one count of first-degree cruelty to children. It’s unclear whether Moyer has seen a judge or has a lawyer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz...
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Georgia girl, mother believed abducted by child’s father
Mitchell County
Mitchell Co. deputy cited by DNR for illegally hunting small game
Coronavirus
Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Dougherty County prosecutors say the Albany Municipal Court Office is now under investigation...
DA: Investigation into Albany Municipal Court turned over to state attorney general’s office

Latest News

Restoring Historic Depot, Alapaha
Retired volunteers help restore historic landmark, Alapaha Station Depot
Volunteer Firefighter Shortage Hits not only Mitchell County
Volunteer firefighter shortage hits Mitchell County
WALB
Volunteer Firefighter Shortage Hits not only Mitchell County
WALB
Restoring Historic Depot in Alapaha
WALB
How is SWGA battling the omicron variant?