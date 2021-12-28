ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It looks like the chance for showers and thunderstorms is growing across Southwest Georgia as we head into the middle portion of the week. Why? Well. a high-pressure system that kept us fairly dry for the start of the week will be sliding eastward due to a low-pressure system that is developing off to our west. This system will be driving a few fronts in the area like a warm front to our north that will help drive temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s for a few days to end 2021. A cold front will be diving closer to us on Thursday giving us a few more thunderstorms. These storms do not look to be severe but will bring in some heavy showers and gusty winds. Shower chances will hold on through the start of the new year. Now, the biggest day to take note of looks to be Sunday as a fairly potent cold front looks to be setting up leading to a chance for severe weather that day. We will be keeping our eyes on this frontal system for the weekend for you. After it passes through, we will be seeing cooler temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.