BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says no shots were fired after a gun was “involved” in a fight between two men in the grocery section of Walmart on Tuesday.

BPS says both suspects were taken into custody and no injuries have been reported.

UPDATE - 1:50pm - Investigators at the scene report that a firearm was involved in a fight between two male subjects... Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

