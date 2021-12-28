Annual McDonald’s Tifton Invitational Basketball tournament returns

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -The 12th Annual McDonald’s Invitational Basketball Tournament is coming back to Tifton Dec. 28- 29 at Tift County High School gymnasium.

Local school districts and businesses will be participating. Joyce Danford, the owner of the McDonalds in Tifton spoke with WALB’s Alicia Lewis Monday about the teams’ preparation and excitement to be able to have it this year.

This event was canceled last year because of COVID, but Danford says this year, local businesses in our area have teamed up with a common goal in mind. They want to showcase to young people that togetherness can happen right in our community.

Danford says safety is her main goal and encourages people to social distance. She says there will be hand sanitizer and mask upon entry.

“Sit with people that you know. And that you know maybe are vaccinated, and you feel comfortable with at the mall. Those kinds of things will help this year especially with what we’re facing when it comes to this virus and what’s it’s doing to our nation,” Danford says.

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) and COCA-COLA are amongst the 21 sponsors that have helped bring this annual event to reality.

In Tuesday’s game, there will be a special part of the night where they will take time out to thank and recognize our first responders, our veterans, and our active military for all of their hard work and dedication to keep our nation safe.

“It’s pretty exciting to have these kinds of partnerships that have been forged over 12 years still working together still coming together to do this and everyone seeing the value of it,” Danford says.

Tickets are $8 and admission is free for first responders, veterans, and those who are active in the military.

