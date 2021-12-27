Ask the Expert
What was it like to be strapped in Ga. sheriff’s restraint chair?

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA - A landscaper says an Atlanta-area sheriff’s order to put him in a restraint chair was “punishment of me for just telling him how I felt.”

Glenn Howell says now-suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill targeted him. Howell said he was pursuing a Clayton deputy in April 2020 for $2,800 for work done at the deputy’s Butts County home.

The man says Hill procured a warrant after Howell and Hill had a heated phone conversation.

Hill has been indicted for violating the civil rights of five people at the county jail by strapping them into a restraint chair.

Hill as suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp upon the recommendation of a commission that included Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

