Warmer Weather Here Until Next Year

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Highs will climbing to the mid 70s today. Clouds could limit areas to the lower 70s, but they should clear soon.

A high pressure system will migrate to the east and south winds will keep us much warmer than normal through the week.

Nighttime lows will be near average high temperatures.

Our next rain chance will be tomorrow. Scattered rain will be coming in from the Gulf.

Severe weather will be organizing in the Ozarks on Wednesday and that threat should stay away from us.

We will get a weak form of that system on Thursday and Friday. Chances at 50% both days.

Temperatures stay warm until next workweek when a stronger system should plummet our temperatures to below freezing.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

