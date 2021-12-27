Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office taking extra precautions to keep inmates, staff at Thomas County Jail safe from Omicron surge

Despite COVID cases and surge concerns across the country, one Georgia jail says they’ve been...
Despite COVID cases and surge concerns across the country, one Georgia jail says they’ve been avoiding major outbreaks throughout the pandemic.(Jaclyn Harold | WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite COVID cases and surge concerns across the country, one Georgia jail says they’ve been avoiding major outbreaks throughout the pandemic.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says several months ago it had its first COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic began. Out of 200 inmates, there were 41 positive tests.

Now, as the Omicron variant brings about concerns, officials say they’re still confident with their precautions.

Safety protocols, cleaning and vaccinated inmates is what Captain Steve Jones says he believes has helped keep COVID out of the jail. He says they’re watching Omicron carefully in the event precautions need to be ramped up.

Eight months ago, the COVID vaccine made its way to Thomas County inmates, a precaution officials say was used to help protect them from catching the virus. Capt. Jones says it’s worked pretty well.

“We did really well from the beginning of the pandemic in keeping COVID out,” he said. “We went almost 16 moths before we had an outbreak.”

With strict precautions including constant cleaning, a mask requirement and how the jail handles those who are sick, Capt. Jones says he believes that also plays a role in keeping COVID cases outside from coming in.

“We quarantine anybody who was positive. We quarantine anybody who was around the positives. So, I had two separate quarantine areas and we started testing everyone in the jail,” he explained.

Officials say new inmates are tested and then kept in a holding pod for about seven days before being able to enter general population. Visitation doesn’t allow contact, but outsiders are required to wear masks upon entry.

Despite the concerns surrounding the highly transmissible Omicron variant and the potential of another surge in cases following holiday travel and gatherings, Capt. Jones says he feels good about the precautions they’re taking, but he’s still keeping an eye on the community.

“We don’t know in the public who’s been properly vaccinated, who hasn’t been properly vaccinated. So, we just can’t take a chance. We can’t take a chance on that one case getting in that gets to that one person, that one inmate that has a severe case,” he said.

Capt. Jones says when they did have the outbreak, none of the inmates had to be hospitalized and only a few showed signs of illness.

Officials say the health department comes every two to three weeks to provide vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Tifton man dies after fatal Colquitt Co. wreck, 2 others injured
GBI: Woman charged with murder in Cuthbert man’s death
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
The Albany Police Department is looking to identify the man above in connection to a property...
Albany police need help identifying man involved in property damage incident
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl

Latest News

You can get tested, and get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Need to get tested for COVID? Here’s how in your area.
Members of Congress are aiming to crack down on some social media platforms, including Instagram.
South Ga. experts react to congressional focus on social media’s effects on children
Twelve states have seen at least a 10% hike in COVID-19 hospitalizations this past week...
Omicron spreading nationally during holidays
Previously against the vaccine, the mother now encourages anyone who is unvaccinated to educate...
Mother of 5 urges vaccinations after monthslong battle with COVID-19