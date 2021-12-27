Nationwide initiative brings hundreds of books to Colquitt Co. students

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Imagination Library is a nationwide initiative started by Dolly Parton. It brings books to children 5 and younger and it has found its way to the Colquitt County School District.

The initiative was brought to Colquitt County through a grant provided by the United Way, with the goal of continuing to provide literature to children across the county.

“The Imagination Library is a program for children from birth up to age five. Where they can receive one free book a month every year until they turn 5 years old,” said Angela Hobby, chief communications officer for Colquitt County School district

Hobby explained why they decided to bring the program to Colquitt County.

“The reason that we wanted to start this program is that research says that for every dollar that you spend, or a community spends on an early childhood education, you get a $13 return in workforce and economic stability as that child gets older,” said Hobby.

The Imagination Library has grown tremendously since it started.

“Since the beginning of the program starting in October, we’ve signed up a little over 500, around 550 children. So that’s in under two months, 550 children have been registered by their parents. of course, we hope that that number grows every single month,” said Hobby.

The program is free of charge for parents who sign up.

“The books are mailed every month without fail to the child’s home. The grant we received from the United Way helped us to do the initial funding for,” said Hobby.

The Imagination Library is still in need of continued support for it to keep going.

“We have a really big focus right now on that early childcare literacy. And we want to encourage parents to participate in this program we also want to encourage people to sponsor. It’s only $25 to sponsor a child for an entire year,” said Hobby.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

