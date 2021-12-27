Moultrie teens give back to their community during holidays

PAVO, Ga. (WALB) - Two Moultrie high school students spent their Christmas Eve at Reedy Creek Cemetery in Pavo. They have family members that are buried there. They placed flowers and cleaned up the headstones of their relatives.

Jamarri Stuart and Jailen Reddick go to school in Colquitt County. They said this spreads a good message to the community: no more gang violence. Something the two hope for the fellow classmates.

“That we love them, and if we can do it, they can do it,” Reddick said.

Buried here are their family members from the early 1800s. The pair said their reason behind cleaning up the cemetery and buying flowers to put beside graves is to teach their peers to do good on days off from school.

“So, you can come out here and give flowers. Give back to the community, stay out of trouble. Stay out of trouble and do good,” Stuart said.

On Friday, they also gave gifts to young children.

Jailen and Jamarri also have an entrepreneurial side. They run a business with family members during the weekends. They pressure wash, mow lawns or do whatever you need for your home maintenance.

“We’re doing something that no other teenager has done in our community,” Reddick said.

Their parental figures and God are what motivate them. Their parents say the two don’t even realize how mature beyond their years they are and that instead of causing harm, they are entrepreneurs contributing good deeds for the community.

