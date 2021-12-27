Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GBI: Woman charged with murder in Cuthbert man’s death

(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Ga. (WALB) - A Dublin woman was charged with murder in connection to the death of a 38-year-old Cuthbert man she was in a relationship with, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Alyssa Danielle Wild, 29, was charged with murder in connection to the death of Charles Stephen Holmberg.

The GBI said on Christmas Day, Holmberg was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his car at a Super 8 Hotel in Dublin.

On Monday, Wild was arrested during a traffic stop in Tennessee. She is currently in a Tennessee county jail.

The GBI said additional charges are pending.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the GBI Eastman office at (478) 374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department at (478) 277-5023.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Tifton man dies after fatal Colquitt Co. wreck, 2 others injured
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
The Albany Police Department is looking to identify the man above in connection to a property...
Albany police need help identifying man involved in property damage incident
Marquez Family
Fort Stewart couple welcomes quadruplets just in time for the holidays
Karly Moran-West got her golden retriever, Zeus, as a puppy and cared for him for six years...
Woman sues after lost dog found, adopted out to new family

Latest News

Jamarri Stuart, left, and Jailen Reddick, right, placing flowers on headstones at Reedy Creek...
Moultrie teens give back to their community during holidays
WALB
Moultrie teens give back to their community during holidays
Megan Simone shows of a box turtle, which are common in Southwest Georgia. Each day of camp...
Artesian Alliance camps keeping kids busy during holiday break
The initiative was brought to Colquitt County through a grant provided by the United Way, with...
Nationwide initiative brings hundreds of books to Colquitt Co. students