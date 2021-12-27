GBI: Woman charged with murder in Cuthbert man’s death

DUBLIN, Ga. (WALB) - A Dublin woman was charged with murder in connection to the death of a 38-year-old Cuthbert man she was in a relationship with, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Alyssa Danielle Wild, 29, was charged with murder in connection to the death of Charles Stephen Holmberg.

The GBI said on Christmas Day, Holmberg was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his car at a Super 8 Hotel in Dublin.

On Monday, Wild was arrested during a traffic stop in Tennessee. She is currently in a Tennessee county jail.

The GBI said additional charges are pending.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the GBI Eastman office at (478) 374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department at (478) 277-5023.

