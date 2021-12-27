DA: Investigation into Albany Municipal Court turned over to state attorney general’s office

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation into the Albany Municipal Court has been turned over to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, according to Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards.

In 2020, Edwards said the court was under investigation for traffic tickets being fixed within the municipal court.

On Monday, Edwards said he decided to refer the case to the attorney general’s office for review and further investigation. Edwards said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation did the initial investigation, which has been finished.

“This is being done because this involves judicial practices in our community, and the attorney general’s office has the expertise and the resources to better engage this type of matter,” Edwards said. “The attorney general’s resources are an added tool in our office’s arsenal to further such investigations.”

Edwards said this allows his office to “focus on the violent crimes in our community, such as murder and armed robbery.”

“This focus on violent crimes is enhanced by last week’s American Rescue Plan Act announcement directing state funds from the federal government to specific jurisdictions like Dougherty County to combat violent crimes,” Edwards said. “As I take this additional step in the matter, I will let the continuing investigation of the municipal court run its course and will refrain from making further comment on the matter, except to say that our office will, as always, uphold the highest standards in conducting our business for the betterment of all who live and work and visit our community.”

