Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Artesian Alliance camps keeping kids busy during holiday break

Megan Simone shows of a box turtle, which are common in Southwest Georgia. Each day of camp...
Megan Simone shows of a box turtle, which are common in Southwest Georgia. Each day of camp includes a trip to the zoo, animal encounters, crafts, games and hands-on activities.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In an effort to meet the needs of parents and students whose schools have delayed their post-holiday return to the classroom, the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska will be hosting a winter break camp.

The Artesian Alliance consists of the Flint Riverquarium, Thronateeska Heritage Center and Chehaw Park.

This camp starts Monday and goes through Thursday.

Each day of camp includes a trip to the zoo, animal encounters, crafts, games and hands-on activities.

Wendy Bellacomo, Flint Riverquarium marketing director, said there will be something unique each day.

“I think we have something for a lot of different interests because every child is different. I think the kids always love animal encounters. Anytime they get up close to an animal, which they’ll have plenty of opportunity to do here, that’s always a big hit,” said Bellacomo.

There are other opportunities to get your children in camp.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Tifton man dies after fatal Colquitt Co. wreck, 2 others injured
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
The Albany Police Department is looking to identify the man above in connection to a property...
Albany police need help identifying man involved in property damage incident
Marquez Family
Fort Stewart couple welcomes quadruplets just in time for the holidays
Karly Moran-West got her golden retriever, Zeus, as a puppy and cared for him for six years...
Woman sues after lost dog found, adopted out to new family

Latest News

GBI: Woman charged with murder in Cuthbert man’s death
Jamarri Stuart, left, and Jailen Reddick, right, placing flowers on headstones at Reedy Creek...
Moultrie teens give back to their community during holidays
WALB
Moultrie teens give back to their community during holidays
The initiative was brought to Colquitt County through a grant provided by the United Way, with...
Nationwide initiative brings hundreds of books to Colquitt Co. students