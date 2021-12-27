Artesian Alliance camps keeping kids busy during holiday break

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In an effort to meet the needs of parents and students whose schools have delayed their post-holiday return to the classroom, the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska will be hosting a winter break camp.

The Artesian Alliance consists of the Flint Riverquarium, Thronateeska Heritage Center and Chehaw Park.

This camp starts Monday and goes through Thursday.

Each day of camp includes a trip to the zoo, animal encounters, crafts, games and hands-on activities.

Wendy Bellacomo, Flint Riverquarium marketing director, said there will be something unique each day.

“I think we have something for a lot of different interests because every child is different. I think the kids always love animal encounters. Anytime they get up close to an animal, which they’ll have plenty of opportunity to do here, that’s always a big hit,” said Bellacomo.

There are other opportunities to get your children in camp.

