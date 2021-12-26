ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A moist and stable air mass is in place across Southwest Georgia today and will hold its ground through Monday. This is due to a high-pressure system that is anchored to the south of the southeastern United States. This system will drive in plenty of moisture from the gulf to kick up some morning fog on Monday morning and Tuesday morning. Some of this fog could be dense, so give yourself some extra time to get out the day during this period. These southerly winds will also lead to above-average temperatures over the next few days which puts us in the upper 70s instead of the low 60s like we are supposed to be in. Winds during these two days will also be breezy during the day with gusts up to 20 mph. A frontal system will make its way toward us starting Tuesday which will lead to an increase in rain chances. This will also keep those warm temperatures in place for the rest of the workweek. Rain chances will be the highest on Thursday before the front stalls out through Saturday. We also cannot rule out a thunderstorm or two that are driven by daytime heating. However, we should not expect any severe weather until Sunday where more ingredients look to be lining up. Right now, it is still too far to tell, so stay tuned for updates.

