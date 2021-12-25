Ask the Expert
Tips to staying mentally healthy during the holidays

Mental Health During The Holidays
By Molly Godley
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The holidays can look different for everyone. One Albany psychologist said it can be an overwhelming time for people.

Dr. Nick Carden is a licensed clinical psychologist. He helps counsel kids, adults, families, and couples.

He said it’s important to stay in the moment and have rational expectations throughout the holidays.

“We have a lot of should’ve, could’ve’s in our mind about what we should and shouldn’t do. Those can get overwhelming at a time like this,” said Dr. Carden.

He said COVID-19 has put more fear and anxiety in the holidays, adding the fact that people aren’t able to connect the way they used to.

Dr. Nick Carden, Licensed Clinical Psychologist
“Unfortunately, we are living in a world now where this may be the new normal. We have to realize things are going to change, but we can’t change COVID or the world we live in, but we can change our response to it,” said Dr. Carden.

He said to stay upbeat, do activities that make you laugh, and be kind.

“When people are lifted up by random acts of kindness, it helps reset our moral compass. You never know when a random act may change somebody’s day,” said Dr. Carden.

If you are feeling depressed or anxious during the holidays and think you may need professional help, timing can be crucial.

“If we begin to have symptoms that are impacting our ability to relate in a marriage, with our children, get along with friends; those are indicators we need to do something outside of ourselves,” said Dr. Carden.

