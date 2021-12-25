Tifton man dies after fatal Colquitt Co. wreck, 2 others injured

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton man died following a fatal wreck Thursday night in Colquitt County, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 12 in Thomasville.

GSP said around 9:23 p.m., they were requested to investigate a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of GA 35 and GA 133. Colquitt County deputies were in a vehicle pursuit with a 2011 Kia Optima that was traveling north on the southbound lanes of GA 35 on Veterans Parkway.

A preliminary report said the Kia Optima entered into the intersection at GA 133, hitting a 2017 Nissan Altima on the passenger side with its front end.

The driver nor the passenger in the Kia Optima was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. The driver, Malcolm D. Brown, 31, of Tifton, suffered fatal injuries and died Friday morning.

The passenger of the Kia Optima suffered serious injuries and the driver of the Nissan Altima was also injured.

This crash is still under investigation.

Christmas Holiday Traffic Count is 6 as of noon. Worked by Post 12-Thomasville (1). Don't Drive Distracted, Put Your Phone Down. #gatrooper #gamccd #HandsFree — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) December 24, 2021

