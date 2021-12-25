Ask the Expert
Merry Christmas Forecast

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Santa will enjoy a clear sky tonight but he may encounter dense fog if he arrives after 2am.

Patchy to dense fog is possible for the early morning. Temperatures will hold in the mid 40s

For your Christmas Day temperatures will reach the upper 70s. A light south wind will draw in these temperatures.

Fair clouds will cover the sky and high pressure will keep rain chances at 0%.

For the next days a high pressure will stay in place. Temperatures will stay 15-20 degrees above average. We will near records early next week as some areas could get to 80 degrees.

Lows will also trend well above normal. We’ll start off our days in the 60s. Climate average is 40 degrees

Chances for rain will rise late next week, but it will stay warm into the new year.

The next big cool down will likely be during the first few days of 2022

