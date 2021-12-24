Ask the Expert
White House nixes work requirement in Georgia Medicaid plan

Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.(WTOC | WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(AP) - The Biden administration has rejected Georgia’s plan to expand Medicaid coverage on the condition that recipients meet a work requirement.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Thursday that it was revoking the state’s authority to require work activities or charge Medicaid recipients higher premiums.

The Trump administration had approved the work provision. CMMS cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in part for its decision, saying work requirements would significantly compromise the effectiveness of Georgia’s plan to boost coverage. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said it planned to fight the decision in court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

