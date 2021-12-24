Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GSP Cuthbert Post investigating fatal wreck in Chattahoochee Co.

Fatal wreck
Fatal wreck(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSSETA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 39 in Cuthbert is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Chattahoochee County.

GSP officials said on Thursday around 6:16 p.m., Allin James Graber, 23, was at the intersection of GA-1 and GA-520 in Chattahoochee County when Graber crossed into the path of a tractor-trailer that was traveling east on GA-520.

Graber was hit by the tractor-trailer and suffered fatal injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

As of noon Friday, GSP has responded to six fatal crashes across the state.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, speaks during a news...
South Ga. residents among 24 indicted in human smuggling, labor trafficking operation
Brian Rashad Thomas, APD person of interest
Albany police looking for person of interest in homicide case
The accident happened in the 1200 block of Westover Boulevard.
Car accident slowing traffic on Westover
The Albany Police Department is looking to identify the man above in connection to a property...
Albany police need help identifying man involved in property damage incident
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

Georgia election workers file second suit over fraud claims
Georgia election workers file second suit over fraud claims
Police lights
Suspect wanted in Texas rapper’s slaying arrested at Atlanta airport
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
White House nixes work requirement in Georgia Medicaid plan
QuickVue rapid tests are available at CVS.
Rapid self-COVID tests in high demand before holidays