GSP Cuthbert Post investigating fatal wreck in Chattahoochee Co.

CUSSETA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 39 in Cuthbert is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Chattahoochee County.

Christmas Holiday Traffic Count is 5 as of 6am. Worked by Post 5-Dalton (2 in separate crashes), Post 39-Cuthbert, Lawrenceville PD, and Cobb Co PD. Make sure everyone in your vehicle is buckled up. #gatrooper #gamccd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) December 24, 2021

GSP officials said on Thursday around 6:16 p.m., Allin James Graber, 23, was at the intersection of GA-1 and GA-520 in Chattahoochee County when Graber crossed into the path of a tractor-trailer that was traveling east on GA-520.

Graber was hit by the tractor-trailer and suffered fatal injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

As of noon Friday, GSP has responded to six fatal crashes across the state.

Christmas Holiday Traffic Count is 6 as of noon. Worked by Post 12-Thomasville (1). Don't Drive Distracted, Put Your Phone Down. #gatrooper #gamccd #HandsFree — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) December 24, 2021

