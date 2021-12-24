GSP Cuthbert Post investigating fatal wreck in Chattahoochee Co.
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CUSSETA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 39 in Cuthbert is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Chattahoochee County.
GSP officials said on Thursday around 6:16 p.m., Allin James Graber, 23, was at the intersection of GA-1 and GA-520 in Chattahoochee County when Graber crossed into the path of a tractor-trailer that was traveling east on GA-520.
Graber was hit by the tractor-trailer and suffered fatal injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
As of noon Friday, GSP has responded to six fatal crashes across the state.
