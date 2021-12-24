Ask the Expert
Gov. Kemp visits service members stationed at U.S. Border on Christmas Eve

Gov. Kemp visits Ga National Guard at U.S. Southern Border
Gov. Kemp visits Ga National Guard at U.S. Southern Border(Twitter Page of Governor Brian Kemp)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Christmas Eve, Gov. Brian Kemp and his family took a trip to the U.S. Southern Border to visit the Georgia National Guard members stationed there during the holidays.

On Twitter, Gov. Kemp posted pictures with the service members saying, “They will not be with their loved ones this Christmas, because of their dedication to service above self. It was our honor to thank them for that valued service. We ask all Georgians to join our family in holding them in our hearts and prayers during this holiday season. May God protect and bless them, and may He continue to bless our state and country.”

