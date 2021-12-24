Ask the Expert
Georgia election workers file second suit over fraud claims

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia election workers are suing a right-wing cable news channel and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani over false claims the workers engaged in ballot fraud during the 2020 election.

Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss accuse Giuliani and One America News Network of defamation in the suit filed Thursday in federal court in Washington.

It is their second lawsuit this month over debunked claims they introduced suitcases of illegal ballots to try to alter the outcome of the presidential election in Georgia.

An email to OANN was not immediately returned. Messages at a phone number and email addresses associated with Giuliani were also not immediately returned.

