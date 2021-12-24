Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

An unseasonably warm holiday period

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No weather woes across SGA nor the SE with mild/dry conditions in place Thursday. Tonight another cold one but the last in the 30s. Warming trend kicks in as the week wraps up as highs near 70 Friday.

Into the holiday weekend, a warm southerly flow pushes temperatures 10-15° above average. Christmas morning cool low 50s then a bit toasty as highs rise mid to upper 70s. The warmer air has staying power through the end of the year. Highs hold in the upper 70s around 80 with lows low to mid 60s (average high 63° and average low 41°) both far from the average.

This extended dry stretch gradually ends as rain chances creep back by midweek. Isolated to scattered showers and and return Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana, a handgun and a digital scale were seized in the arrest.
Albany traffic stop leds to drug arrests
Cordele police looking for ATM theft suspects
Cordele police need help identifying suspects after ATM theft
Devonia Inman walked out of the Augusta State Medical Prison on Monday to the open arms of...
Man set free after wrongful conviction in ‘98 Adel murder
Brian Rashad Thomas, APD person of interest
Albany police looking for person of interest in homicide case
On Monday, ADDU executed a search warrant in the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
1 arrested after ADDU drug bust

Latest News

Warming trend begins
First Alert Weather Thursday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Warming up for the holiday weekend