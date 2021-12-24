An unseasonably warm holiday period

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No weather woes across SGA nor the SE with mild/dry conditions in place Thursday. Tonight another cold one but the last in the 30s. Warming trend kicks in as the week wraps up as highs near 70 Friday.

Into the holiday weekend, a warm southerly flow pushes temperatures 10-15° above average. Christmas morning cool low 50s then a bit toasty as highs rise mid to upper 70s. The warmer air has staying power through the end of the year. Highs hold in the upper 70s around 80 with lows low to mid 60s (average high 63° and average low 41°) both far from the average.

This extended dry stretch gradually ends as rain chances creep back by midweek. Isolated to scattered showers and and return Wednesday and Thursday.

