Warming up for the holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine on a near perfect winter day. Highs topped the upper 50s to mid 60s. Tonight patchy frost as lows drop to and slightly below freezing. Sunshine warms us into the low-mid 60s Thursday afternoon. One more night in the 30s for a chilly start Friday followed by more sunshine and highs near 70.

The biggest rise in temperatures are on tap for the holiday weekend. Some clouds Christmas Day otherwise dry. Lows in the low 50s give way to much warmer mid 70s through the afternoon. This warming trend holds Sunday into the middle of next week as readings rise 10-15° above average. look for lows in the low 60s and highs mid-upper 70s which keeps winter’s chill away the last week of the year.

Rain-free until scattered showers and thunderstorms return on Wednesday.

