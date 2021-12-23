Ask the Expert
United Way of SWGA awarded nearly $1M grant

United Way of Southwest Georgia
United Way of Southwest Georgia(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (WALB) - The United Way of Southwest Georgia was awarded nearly one million dollars in grant funding by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The United Way received $991,110 in STOP School Violence Act grants funding.

“The United Way of Southwest Georgia’s nearly $1 million grant is earmarked for school safety measures where it is most needed in the communities it serves,” said Peter Leary, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

The Justice Department said the funding is for improving “security at schools and on school grounds through evidence-based school safety programs” and to “ensure a positive school climate by helping students and teachers recognize, respond quickly to and help prevent acts of violence.”

