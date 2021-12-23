Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents

FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court Thursday in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

A federal appeals court ruled against Trump two weeks ago, but prohibited documents held by the National Archives from being turned over before the Supreme Court has a chance to weigh in. Trump appointed three of the nine justices.

Trump is claiming that as a former president he has right to assert executive privilege over the records, arguing that releasing them would damage the presidency in the future.

But President Joe Biden determined that the documents were in the public interest and that executive privilege should therefore not be invoked. The document include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts, handwritten notes “concerning the events of January 6″ from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and “a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity,” the Archives has said.

The House committee has said the records are vital to its investigation into the run-up to the deadly riot that was aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana, a handgun and a digital scale were seized in the arrest.
Albany traffic stop leds to drug arrests
Cordele police looking for ATM theft suspects
Cordele police need help identifying suspects after ATM theft
Devonia Inman walked out of the Augusta State Medical Prison on Monday to the open arms of...
Man set free after wrongful conviction in ‘98 Adel murder
On Monday, ADDU executed a search warrant in the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
1 arrested after ADDU drug bust
Devontay Green was convicted in connection to a 2018 shooting death in Tifton.
Man convicted in 2018 Tifton shooting death

Latest News

A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
UK data suggest hospitalization is less likely with omicron
Police said 17-year-old Adrian Avila and 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes forced Elias’ little...
Man shot and killed in New Mexico while protecting younger brother
Service Animals
In the works: National monument to honor U.S Service Animals
Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Texas church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash