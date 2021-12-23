Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘Thank you for Christmas’: Thomasville community group raises donations to give gifts to children who lost mother in car crash

A Thomasville community group is making sure three little girls have presents under their tree...
A Thomasville community group is making sure three little girls have presents under their tree this year.(Emma Wheeler | WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomasville community group is making sure three little girls have presents under their tree this year.

The Cane Mill Cookout Group donated presents for a local family after a tragic loss.

Last week, Amy Ingram, a mother of three, was killed in a car accident. Her family says she left a ray of sunshine wherever she went and loved her babies.

After hearing about the accident, the Cane Mill Cookout Group knew they needed to step in to help.

“We have good communities, we’ve got a lot of people that look out for each other,” said William Glass, with the club.

Family members say Ingram was an artist who loved life and was a great mother.

Thursday, the Cookout Club donated Christmas presents to her three girls.

The group raises money through bi-weekly cookouts. The funds are donated to families going through hard times.

“There’s so much bad going on and everybody’s had a hard time this year and it’s just a positive outreach,” Glass said. “And what better to do it than three kids that lost their mother for Christmas.”

This year, about $1,600 was raised to fill every item on the girls’ wish list.

Ingram’s daughters wanted to share a message: “Thank you for Christmas, and thank you for supporting us after what we’ve been through.”

The group has been getting together for 15 years. They also help support Sheriff’s Boys Ranch in Adel, Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana, a handgun and a digital scale were seized in the arrest.
Albany traffic stop leds to drug arrests
Cordele police looking for ATM theft suspects
Cordele police need help identifying suspects after ATM theft
Devonia Inman walked out of the Augusta State Medical Prison on Monday to the open arms of...
Man set free after wrongful conviction in ‘98 Adel murder
Brian Rashad Thomas, APD person of interest
Albany police looking for person of interest in homicide case
On Monday, ADDU executed a search warrant in the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
1 arrested after ADDU drug bust

Latest News

QuickVue rapid tests are available at CVS.
Rapid self-COVID tests in high demand before holidays
WALB
Rapid self-COVID tests in high demand before the holidays
WALB
GSP encourages safety behind the wheel during holidays
WALB
Coffee Region Medical Center's Caregivers and Staff Give Back to the Community
WALB
Homemade Stockings and Hats made for Holiday Babies