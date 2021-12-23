South Georgia holiday travelers face omicron variant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Omicron. That’s the word that has put complications into millions of travel plans across the United States.

With more than two years since the first documented case of coronavirus, many travelers are fed up.

Arrivals are awaiting their bags at the baggage claim (WALB)

“We’re not going to be able to prevent 100 percent from getting it,” Petrie Montgomery says.

Montgomery was waiting for her child to come back from college. She tells me she isn’t afraid of the virus because she has had all three doses of the vaccine. Still, she will take precautions.

“She was at university and COVID cases started going up so when she gets home, she will be tested. And she will again a couple of days later. Just try to make sure we keep on top of it,” said Montgomery.

Diamonnike Haggard is an Albany State student from Indiana traveling home. She hasn’t seen her family in months. She says her parents are fine with her coming home.

“Some of them, I believe, are fully vaccinated. They don’t go anywhere but to work.”

But Haggard is uneasy about COVID.

Travelers wait on line for security at Southwest Regional Airport (WALB)

“I’m iffy about planes. I just make sure I keep my mask on at all times. That’s really it. I still get nervous when people cough around me, I’m not going to lie,” says Haggard.

Haggard, although worried, wants to see her family so bad that she doesn’t mind taking the risk.

“All you can really do is take your precautions and stay safe and be vaccinated with your mask on. That’s all you really can do at this point,” Haggard said.

I also spoke with a man who didn’t pay much mind to COVID. He told me that he didn’t get the vaccine, but will still wear a mask when asked.

Not everyone wanted to be on camera but one woman I met at Love’s gas station says she doesn’t plan to travel this year and COVID was a big concern for her.

Still, not everyone is as concerned.

