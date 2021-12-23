GSP encourages safety behind the wheel during holidays

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People are hitting the roads now as the holiday weekend begins.

If you plan on traveling this weekend, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is encouraging people to be careful, pay attention when behind the wheel and to make good decisions before heading out.

“When we’re out patrolling, we’re looking for speeders, distracted drivers, people who are driving without seat belts and of course, we’re looking for impaired drivers,” said GSP Sgt. Russ Covington.

Convington said anything along those lines will catch their attention. They will be issuing out tickets — with no hesitation.

This is the time of year GSP predicts high accident rates based on the high traffic volume they’ve seen from previous years.

“There’s a lot going on in peoples’ lives and we want them to concentrate on driving while they’re driving and leave the celebration to when u get to where you’re going,” Russ said.

It’s important to always be visual, wear a seat belt and to map out your route before departure.

