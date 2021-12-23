Ga. Cotton Commission donates 12,000 socks to shelters across the state

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Cotton Commission wanted to give back this holiday season and knew one of their products is wanted.

On behalf of the 3,500 cotton farming families in Georgia, the commission donated 12,000 pairs of socks to homeless shelters across the state.

Farmers delivered socks to Mission Change in Albany, Outreach Training Center in Thomasville, and the Lowndes Associated Ministries to People in Valdosta among others.

Commission Chairman Bart Davis of Colquitt County said it gives them great pleasure and pride to give back.

Read the full release here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.